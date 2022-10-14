Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 70,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 117,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 381.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

