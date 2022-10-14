Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the September 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 440.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

