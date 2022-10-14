Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 139.2% in September

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $7,507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $6,877,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.20 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

