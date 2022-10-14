Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

RXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of RXT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

