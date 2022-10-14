B. Riley Boosts CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $80.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEIX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

