CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million.

In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 130,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $679,832.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,786.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 130,989 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $679,832.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,080,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,786.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,908,940 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,610.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 145,424 shares of company stock valued at $750,784 and sold 1,007,101 shares valued at $5,795,497. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at $156,000,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CompoSecure by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 119.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

