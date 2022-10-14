VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:VQS opened at $0.56 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) by 729.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. VIQ Solutions comprises 2.0% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 4.92% of VIQ Solutions worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

