The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love Sells 9,000 Shares

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) Director John C. Love sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The InterGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INTG stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The InterGroup Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

