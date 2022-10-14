Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

