ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $587.56.

Shares of NOW opened at $361.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.69, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.16. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

