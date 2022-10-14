eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.
eXp World Stock Performance
Shares of EXPI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $55.43.
eXp World Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $40,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
