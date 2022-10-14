Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Jeffrey B. Butler Sells 39,309 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,379,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,039,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,660,862.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.