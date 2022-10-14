Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 212,283 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 212,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $2,659,905.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,664.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Tricida Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 11,449.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.