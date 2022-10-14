Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 212,283 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 212,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $2,659,905.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,664.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.85.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
