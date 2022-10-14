Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 144,065 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 339,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

