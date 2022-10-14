Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Major Shareholder Sells 179,132 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $428.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 77.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 103.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

