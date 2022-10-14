Nortech Systems (NSYS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nortech Systems to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.08 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.25

Nortech Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.92%. Given Nortech Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Summary

Nortech Systems competitors beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

