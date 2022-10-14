TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 100.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

