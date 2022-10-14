Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

