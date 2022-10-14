NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

