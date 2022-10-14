Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Decreases By 38.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VerifyMe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.