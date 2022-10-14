QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

