VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
