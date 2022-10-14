Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 79.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

VONE opened at $166.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.757 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

