Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 462,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

