Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

