Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vyant Bio stock. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.07% of Vyant Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.24.
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
