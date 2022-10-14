Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.