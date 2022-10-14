Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

