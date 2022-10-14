Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBEF opened at $34.25 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

