Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

