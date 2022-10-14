Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

