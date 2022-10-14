Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $41.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

