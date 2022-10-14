Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Insider Joseph Demase Purchases 1,448,136 Shares

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase acquired 1,448,136 shares of Webcentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$199,842.77 ($139,750.19).
Joseph Demase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Joseph Demase purchased 333,333 shares of Webcentral stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($34,965.00).
- On Thursday, September 1st, Joseph Demase acquired 388,611 shares of Webcentral stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,949.98 ($48,916.07).
Webcentral Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Webcentral Dividend Announcement
Webcentral Company Profile
Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Webcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.