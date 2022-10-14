Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 585 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.50.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $404.07 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.