Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

