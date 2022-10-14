Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

NYSE:BURL opened at $115.25 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

