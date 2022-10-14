Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

