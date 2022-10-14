Strs Ohio Buys 6,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -147.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

