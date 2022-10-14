Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Abiomed worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.83.

ABMD opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.44.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.