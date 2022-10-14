Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Abiomed worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed
In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Abiomed Stock Up 6.3 %
ABMD opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.44.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abiomed (ABMD)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.