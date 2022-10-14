Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,237 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Globe Life worth $28,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globe Life by 1,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $1,321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 48.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Globe Life by 13.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

