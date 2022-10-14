Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Qorvo worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

