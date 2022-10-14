Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price at $18.94

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRSWF opened at $9.44 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

