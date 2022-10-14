Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$65.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a current ratio of 811.07.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

