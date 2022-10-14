PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PSK opened at C$20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2574377 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

