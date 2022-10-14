Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crown worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Price Performance

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $83.10 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.48 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

