Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $15.90 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,442,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.