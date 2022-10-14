Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.83% of Agora worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agora by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of API opened at $2.95 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

