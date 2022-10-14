Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

