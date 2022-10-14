Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

