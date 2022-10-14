Whittier Trust Co. Sells 45 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 49.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

Shares of COO stock opened at $255.24 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.04 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

